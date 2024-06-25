Man Sentenced To 8 Years After Crashing Into And Killing McAlester Police Officer

Officer Barlow had just joined the McAlester Police Honor Guard, and in his first assignment, he was escorting a fallen police captain when he was hit and killed. Rodriguez's attorney calls it a tragic accident and says Rodriguez is sorry for the pain he's caused.

A Tulsa county judge sentences a man to eight years in prison for crashing into and killing a McAlester Police officer.

Martin Rodriguez was in the country illegally when he caused the crash as the officer was part of a funeral procession in Glenpool last year.

Officer Barlow had just joined the McAlester Police Honor Guard, and in his first assignment, he was escorting a fallen police captain when he was hit and killed. Rodriguez's attorney calls it a tragic accident and says Rodriguez is sorry for the pain he's caused.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for crossing Highway 75, driving through a barrier, and slamming into the squad car of Barlow last March. Barlow died three days later. Barlow was escorting McAlester Police Captain Richard Parker to a Tulsa funeral home. Investigators say Rodriguez didn't notice cars had stopped along the highway to pay their respects, and when Rodriguez slammed on his brakes, he lost control. Rodriguez was also driving without a license.

Officer Barlow served eight years in the Army and almost two years at McAlester police.

"Most of our vehicular homicide cases involve some level of intoxication; this case didn't. That is one distinguishing detail to this case that factored into plea negotiations,” said Assistant Tulsa County District Attorney Kevin Keller.

Rodriguez’ attorney, Carlos Williams, says it was a tragic accident but says Rodriguez’ understands his punishment.

"My client is just devastated about this incident, how it occurred. He's devastated and saddened for the family he's affected and everyone involved,” said Williams.

Rodriguez will be automatically deported back to his home country after he serves his eight-year prison sentence.