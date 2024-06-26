Internship Program In Skiatook Shows High School Students How To Own Businesses

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Skiatook schools and businesses for the fourth year to show students how local businesses operate and get them ready for life after graduation.

The chamber is partnering with Skiatook schools and businesses for the fourth year to show students how local businesses operate and get them ready for life after graduation.

The chamber works with businesses and the schools to show students how the economy works. Leaders said it turns into a workforce pipeline by providing students with more opportunities to work in their hometown.

"Our biggest thing, aside from introducing these students to opportunities, is we are creating a workforce pipeline so that we can send them out. Our idea is to grow them and keep them. And as Skiatook continues to grow, we want to be able to keep those employees here if we can," Sara Herren, the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce president said.

Students get to learn about future careers while also receiving high school credit.

Businesses like Solid Rock Soap Co. have jumped on board to give high school seniors internship experience to see if this is something they want to do in the future.

"So many of our kids these days aren't taught what it’s like to own a small business; the struggles, the ups and downs, highs and lows. And this gives them a first-person opportunity to see firsthand everything that we go through," Jamie Crouch, owner of Solid Rock Soap Co. said.﻿

Businesses and high school students are encouraged to reach out to the chamber of commerce to learn more about the program and how to get enrolled.