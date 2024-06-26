Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Sawyer's Surprise Spoonbill

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

Wednesday, June 26th 2024, 5:12 am

By: News On 6


There was a surprise catch for 12-year-old Sawyer. He was fishing for crappie when he landed a spoonbill instead!

It worked out because he'd tried to snagged a spoonbill for months!

This one's rostrum, that long looking bill, is injured. But these fish are incredible tough and resilient, so it should heal over and be just fine.

Outdoor Adventures With Tess

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media. | CLICK HERE for her Facebook page.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 25th, 2024

June 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024