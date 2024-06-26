Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Sawyer's Surprise Spoonbill

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

There was a surprise catch for 12-year-old Sawyer. He was fishing for crappie when he landed a spoonbill instead!

It worked out because he'd tried to snagged a spoonbill for months!

This one's rostrum, that long looking bill, is injured. But these fish are incredible tough and resilient, so it should heal over and be just fine.

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.