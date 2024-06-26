Delaware County Undersheriff Arrested, Accused Of DUI And Reckless Driving In Oklahoma City

The undersheriff with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office was arrested in Oklahoma City last week on complaints of driving under the influence, according to jail records.

By: News On 6

The undersheriff with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office was arrested in Oklahoma City last week on complaints of driving under the influence, according to an OKC Police report.

The arrest report states that an officer was on patrol on North Classen Blvd when he saw a black Dodge Charger doing donuts in a parking lot and then take off onto Northwest Expressway at a high rate of speed.

The officer pulled the car over and found that it belonged to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, Undersheriff Nicholas O’Neal was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and carrying a firearm while under the influence.

Records show that O'Neal has been released from jail.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.