Biden Offers Pardons To Thousands Of LGBTQ+ Veterans Convicted For Sexual Orientation

Biden offers pardon to thousands LGBTQ+ veterans convicted under a military law that banned same-sex relationships.

By: News On 6

President Biden announced he will offer pardons to thousands of U.S. Veterans who were convicted of crimes under a former military law that banned same-sex relationships.

"It's a wonderful step forward, but there's so much more work to be done," the Attorney for LGBTQ veterans group, Jocelyn Larkin said. "But we welcome any recognition of the injustice that this group of people has been experiencing.

The pardons would clear their records and would potentially restore their VA benefits. The pardons are not automatic and veterans will have to apply to prove they are eligible.

Once they receive that certificate they can go to their military branch and apply to have their discharge characterization changed.

The White House said those that are approved should gain access to their VA benefits.



