Tulsa County Family Living With Storm Damage More Than A Year After 2023 Father's Day Storm

A Tulsa County family is still living with a tree on top of their house a year after the Father's Day storm.

Waking up to a tree on their house after the storm on June 17, 2023 was a nightmare for Tracy Fox and Debbie O'Bryan.

"It was just horrible, it was something horrible to wake up to, not that we got much sleep that night, and each night after that since it happened," Debbie said.

Fast forward a year later, and they are still living that nightmare because the tree is still there.

They say they're only able to live in and use two of the rooms.

They haven't had power in more than a year and spend most of their money on gas to power a generator.

They say they've reached out to several organizations like the Red Cross but haven't heard back.

They applied for a grant with the city but live outside the boundary to qualify.

They're just terrified for the future if this isn't fixed.

"This keeps falling every time it storms or rains; it just keeps falling more and more and more," Tracy Fox said.

They say they feel like they were left behind and no one cares.

They say they don't have house insurance and are doing everything they can to save money to have the house demolished and build something new, but they need help.

"We're just saving our pennies, day by day, one day at a time, yep, one day at a time, that's our new motto," Debbie said.

News On 6 did call the Red Cross for information on their care but is waiting to hear back.