Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Drug, Gun Possession After Serving Warrant

Tulsa Police arrested two people accused of having drugs and guns in their home.

By: News On 6

TPD officers served a search warrant at a house near 11th and Sheridan on Wednesday, looking for Aaron Ballard.

Police said they were serving a stolen vehicle warrant.

He was arrested at the scene with Jimma McCrory.

Police shared photos online of the drugs and guns they found, including three pistols, two shotguns and two rifles.