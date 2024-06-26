Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Drug, Gun Possession After Serving Warrant

Tulsa Police arrested two people accused of having drugs and guns in their home.

Wednesday, June 26th 2024, 5:28 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrested two people accused of having drugs and guns in their home.

TPD officers served a search warrant at a house near 11th and Sheridan on Wednesday, looking for Aaron Ballard.

Police said they were serving a stolen vehicle warrant.

He was arrested at the scene with Jimma McCrory.

Police shared photos online of the drugs and guns they found, including three pistols, two shotguns and two rifles.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 26th, 2024

June 21st, 2024

June 20th, 2024

June 20th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024