Broken Arrow Preps For New Orleans Square Block Party

The New Orleans Square Block Party is back in Broken Arrow for its fourth year.

From performances to face painting, there is something for every age to enjoy.

Steve Yoder and the Tourism Development team with Broken Arrow came up with the block party in 2021, and it’s grown each year.

The area will be filled with more than 100 vendors, 30 food trucks and a concert.

"It was about 7,000 people year one, 12,000 people year two, 27,000 people year three. This year, we just moved it to three days instead of just one,” Yoder said. “We don't know what to expect.”

The community event will also include fireworks.

"The city felt like we needed to step up and do something for the community, so this is what was built out of small little dream, and we are four years in, and I think they'd hang us by our toes if we stopped doing it now,” Yoder said.

The block party kicks off tomorrow night. All three nights will run from 5 to 10 o'clock, and admission is free.

