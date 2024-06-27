Block Party On Broken Arrow's New Orleans Square Happening This Weekend

The New Orleans Square Block Party is an annual event with live music, food trucks, and fireworks at the newly renovated intersection at New Orleans and Elm.

The City of Broken Arrow is kicking off a three-day block party on Thursday, June 27.

The New Orleans Square Block Party is an annual event with live music, food trucks, and fireworks at the newly renovated intersection at New Orleans and Elm.

Everything is taking place on the northwest quadrant of this intersection. That section is for the festival and disabled parking only.

Everyone else can park in any of the parking lots on the northeast, southeast and southwest sides of the intersection.

The city is asking drivers not to park on the side of the road during the festival.

There will even be ride share pick up and drop off at Arrow Heights Baptist Church for those who don't want to drive.

Anyone trying to get to the festival or just passing through also needs to be aware of road closures.

Friday and Saturday, the New Orleans and Elm intersection will be closed from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. The city will have detour signs up ahead of time.

Admission to the block party will be free all three nights and there will be fireworks on Friday and Saturday.