NBA Draft Round 2: Thunder Trade Lindy Waters III, Move Up To Select Guard Ajay Mitchell

The Thunder traded former OSU guard Lindy Waters III to Golden State to move into the 2nd round on Thursday before trading up to No. 38 and selecting UC Santa Barbara guard Ajay Mitchell, multiple NBA reports say.

The 2024 NBA Draft is underway, with Round 2 beginning at 3 p.m.

OKC had no picks scheduled for the day until it traded guard Lindy Waters III to Golden State to jump up to pick No. 52, according to multiple NBA reports.

Then, the Thunder traded up with the New York Knicks to No. 38 and selected guard Ajay Mitchell. NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Thunder sent the No. 40 pick and cash considerations to New York for Mitchell.

Mitchell, a junior, played three seasons with UC Santa Barbara, averaging 20 ppg for the Gauchos in 2023-24. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds on ESPN. He was born in Liege, Belgium.

The original trade sends former Oklahoma State and Norman North player Waters III to play with Steph Curry in San Franciso.

Mitchell joins Serbian guard Nikola Topic and Dillon Jones from Weber State in the 2024 OKC Thunder draft class.

OKC Draft History

2023

OKC picked up Cason Wallace in a trade, for the 10th overall pick.

Former Florida and Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was selected by the Thunder with the 50th overall pick.

2022

With the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder selected Chet Holmgren, which was the highest draft pick since James Harden in 2009.

OKC traded with the Knicks to select Ousmane Dieng, 11th overall.

And to top it off, OKC selected Jalen Williams, and Jaylin Williams at #12 and #34.

2021

In an early draft surprise, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Australian guard Josh Giddey with the franchise’s first NBA Draft lottery pick in five years.

The Thunder also selected Florida guard Tre Mann with the 18th overall pick.

The Thunder selected Villanova power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with the No. 32 pick.

Oklahoma City wrapped up its draft in 2021 when they selected Maryland's Aaron Wiggins at 55th overall.



