Broken Arrow Man Facing 2 First-Degree Murder Charges Deemed Incompetent

A Broken Arrow man accused of killing his wife and son in May 2023 was deemed incompetent at a hearing on Wednesday.

Phillip Hammock allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Annette Hammock and his 17-year-old son before turning the gun on himself.

Broken Arrow Police said it happened in the 2500 Block of West Honolulu. Officers found Phillip inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was released from the hospital in July 2023 after recovering from his injuries and was arrested.

Due to the traumatic brain injury, Hammock was found incompetent at Wednesday's hearing. Records said he is not currently dangerous.

He's facing two charges of first-degree murder. He's due back in court on Aug. 28th.

