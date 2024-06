Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones from the University of Oklahoma joined News On 6 to answer your questions about relationships and mental health. This week Fran asks about how to curtail troubling thoughts after the loss of two of her friends.

Fran says "I’ve recently experienced the unexpected deaths of two friends within three months. This has led to irrational, recurring thoughts that I might be next. How can I manage my anxiety effectively?"