Tulsa Library Breaks Ground On New Brookside Location

The Tulsa-City County Library broke ground on its new Brookside location. The Bronson Brookside Library will be one block south of its current location.

By: News On 6

The Bronson Brookside Library will be one block south of its current location.

It will have an expanded children's area, a drive-through window, and two new outdoor reading areas.

"It's incumbent upon us as library leaders to change with our public so that we make sure that we are providing the resources and programs that they need to improve their quality of life," said Kimberly Johnson with the Tulsa-City County Library.

The current Brookside library will remain open until the new one opens next year.