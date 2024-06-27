Tulsa Library Breaks Ground On New Brookside Location

The Tulsa-City County Library broke ground on its new Brookside location. The Bronson Brookside Library will be one block south of its current location.

Thursday, June 27th 2024, 5:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa-City County Library broke ground on its new Brookside location.

The Bronson Brookside Library will be one block south of its current location.

It will have an expanded children's area, a drive-through window, and two new outdoor reading areas.

"It's incumbent upon us as library leaders to change with our public so that we make sure that we are providing the resources and programs that they need to improve their quality of life," said Kimberly Johnson with the Tulsa-City County Library.

The current Brookside library will remain open until the new one opens next year.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

June 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024

June 28th, 2024