Kids Show Off Artwork At Gaining Ground Summer Camp

The Gaining Ground summer camp teaches students from Tulsa and Union Public Schools the value of art. They presented what they learned by displaying their pieces on Thursday.

By: News On 6

-

The Gaining Ground summer camp teaches students from Tulsa and Union Public Schools the value of art. They presented what they learned by displaying their pieces on Thursday.

It's a celebration of learning. Students like Daytin shared their knowledge on topics like pop art, dance and architecture.

Daytin was able to combine his love of basketball with art and literacy. He read about different players and brought them to life on the page.

Isabella Leeker is one of Daytin's teachers at Ellen Ochoa.

While the program is during her summer vacation, she's happy to watch the students explore other forms of art.

"They are just like a part of my day which they bring me so much joy that I couldn't imagine going a whole summer without them, and we get to do something they enjoy," Leeker said. "They love doing this, so you never have to tell them, ‘Oh, it's okay, you can do it,’ like they want to do it, and I think that is so much fun."

The Gaining Ground summer camp was created for kids to close literacy gaps and continue their learning away from the classroom.

"Not only is it a growth in literacy skills that we have already seen, but it is also the experience," said Lisa Shotts, Executive Director of Gaining Ground. "Many of our students do not have opportunities throughout the summer to have a wide range of educational experiences, so that's what we provide. Those experiences are truly the foundation for future learning. Any time you can give a kid a unique experience, it grows their brain."

If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news