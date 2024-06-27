OG&E Working To Restore Power Across Oklahoma After Wednesday Storms

OG&E says 12,000 homes don't have power across the state, including about 1,300 in Green Country.

OG&E says 86 percent of its customers have power back on after Wednesday's storms.

Crews are working around the clock to get people electricity since it's so hot.

Around 850 people are without power in the Muskogee area, while Mounds has 210 without power and about 30 in Sapulpa.

OG&E says getting the power restored quickly is a priority because it's so hot and people need their air conditioning right now.

Of course, the heat also makes it tough on the crews.

"The temperatures are not always on our side here in Oklahoma, the way that we are compensating that is we have a lot of resources here which allows us to take breaks and remain hydrated," Chad Guthrie with OG&E said.

OG&E says most people in Green Country should have power by tonight.

The PSO outage map shows power has been restored to most people in Tulsa.

