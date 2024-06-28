Man Shot In The Chest At Tulsa Apartment Complex; Police Search For Shooter

A man is hospitalized following a shooting overnight near 31st and 129th East Avenue, Tulsa Police said. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers said.

-

No arrests have been made in this shooting yet and the victim is in the hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

There was police tape and a heavy police presence at the Astoria Pointe Apartments near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, officers said.

Someone called 911 to report shots being fired outside one of the apartments, police said. The caller told police they went outside and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was shot in the chest and rushed to a Tulsa hospital, police said.

The shooter ran away from the apartment complex and has not been found, according to officers.

Officers said the victim didn't offer many details about what happened, but said he and a friend got into an argument and the friend shot him.

Investigators are still working to piece together what exactly happened before the shooting. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.