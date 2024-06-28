Weekend Events: Family Folk Fest, Route 66 Statue Unveiling And More

The weekend is finally here and Green Country is buzzing with family fun events. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us with what's going on in the Tulsa Metro.

By: News On 6

Family Folk Fest in Downtown Tulsa

The Bob Dylan Center and Woody Guthrie Center are combining forces for the Family Folk Fest this weekend.

There will be music performances, scavenger hunts, interactive gallery tours and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for 17 and under. It’s Saturday from 10 to 12 in Downtown Tulsa. | CLICK HERE for more.

New Orleans Square Party in Broken Arrow

The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a big block party this weekend!

The New Orleans Square Party is a three-day event with live music, food, and lots of activities for the family including a kids zone, vendors, performances and fireworks.

It’s happening Friday and Saturday all day long near New Orleans and Elm and is a free event for all ages. | CLICK HERE for more.

Red White and Boom Bash in Glenpool

The City of Glenpool is hosting its Red White and Boom Bash, just in time for July 4th next week.

The event is at the grassy area north of the high school football field. It will feature fireworks, a kids fun zone, food trucks, music and more activities for the family.

It's Saturday night from 6 to 10. | CLICK HERE for more.

Armored Knight Fights at Tulsa VFW

The Tulsa VFW is hosting a cool event featuring Armored Knight Fights on Saturday.

There will be real steel weapons and medieval armor including fast paced duels and group battles. Purchases of alcohol and food will go to the VFW to support veterans.

It’s Saturday from 7 to 10 at the VFW Near 6th and Norfolk. | CLICK HERE for more.

Stella Atom Unveiling on Route 66 in Tulsa

If you have ever wanted to see a 19 foot space cowgirl, Friday is the night it will be unveiled to Tulsans!

Stella Atom stands at 19 feet tall, next to the iconic Buck Atom on Route 66 at Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios. She’ll be installed Friday night.

The unveiling is from 5 to 7 in the Meadow Gold district near 11th and Peoria, and there will also be music, face painting, merch and food. | CLICK HERE for more.