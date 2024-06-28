Pet of the Week: Scout

Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week! Meet Scout, he's a mixed-breed dog and his mom was actually a Dachshund but you might not realize it from the look of him.

Friday, June 28th 2024, 12:26 pm

By: News On 6


Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week!

Meet Scout, he's a mixed-breed dog and his mom was actually a Dachshund but you might not realize it from the look of him. Scout is just 14 months old but he is housebroken and sleeps in a crate at night. He has a very sweet nature and would be a wonderful family dog and needs a yard to play in.

If you'd like to adopt Scout call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 28th, 2024

June 29th, 2024

June 29th, 2024

June 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

June 29th, 2024

June 29th, 2024

June 29th, 2024

June 29th, 2024