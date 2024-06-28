Pet of the Week: Scout

Friday, June 28th 2024, 12:26 pm
Every Friday we like to highlight our Pet of the Week!
Meet Scout, he's a mixed-breed dog and his mom was actually a Dachshund but you might not realize it from the look of him. Scout is just 14 months old but he is housebroken and sleeps in a crate at night. He has a very sweet nature and would be a wonderful family dog and needs a yard to play in.
If you'd like to adopt Scout call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune Park.
