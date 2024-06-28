Cimmaron Turnpike EB In Pawnee County Closed Due To Crash

The eastbound Cimarron Turnpike is closed just west of the Highway 99 interchange in Pawnee County due to a crash.

By: News On 6

The eastbound Cimarron Turnpike is closed just west of the Highway 99 interchange in Pawnee County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two semis were involved in a serious crash, sparking a large fire. OHP says one semi was hauling Budweiser, so it was difficult to put out the fire.

There are no immediate reports of any injuries, but OHP confirmed that both drivers were transported to the hospital.

Eastbound drivers looking to avoid the closure will need to exit at the Pawnee-Cushing-Highway 18 exit.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.