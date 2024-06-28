'Couldn't Ask For Anything Better': Owasso Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday With Love And Memories

An Owasso woman celebrated a big day on Friday. Carmen Henderson is now 100 years old.

Bouquets and stacks of cards with well wishes fill Henderson's home for her special day.

While this birthday was an important milestone, her family always took the time to celebrate June 28, no matter what was going on in the world at that time.

"We grew up during the Depression, and of course, everybody didn't have much, but Mama was a good cook, and she always had us a cake for it, and we got to choose what we got to eat, and that was really a treat because back then everything was really expensive,” Henderson said. “We didn't have a lot, but we had a lot of love."

That love grew to include Arvel Henderson. At the age of 17, she went on a date with the quartet singer.

"I met him through a friend of mine, and this friend of mine said you will probably go on one date with it, and that will be it because he's very popular, and the first date that we had, he took me home and told me he loved me and wanted to marry me,” Henderson said.

Love at first sight turned into 67 years of marriage.

“If I become a good person or am a good person, first it's Jesus, and then it's my husband,” Henderson said. “He set an example for me. Very Godly man, loved him very much."

That love wasn’t without its difficulties. Arvel joined the Navy in 1942, during World War II.

While he was away, his wife graduated from high school and moved from Ada to Tulsa to work.

Arvel ultimately joined her, and the two enjoyed volunteering at their church and traveling the world.

"I remember the first time I went to Israel, it was like five hundred dollars, and that was airfare and staying ten days,” Henderson said.

While Arvel is no longer with us, Carmen is still living a full life, sharing her love of religion and positivity with others.

“I have a lot of friends,” Henderson said. “I have a lot of people who are there for me. You couldn't ask for anything better."

Henderson will celebrate with friends and family on July 9.

