Claremore Community Honors Soldier Who Died While Stationed In Georgia With Procession

It was a moment of reverence by the Claremore community as they welcomed home U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Blackburn.

A soldier who died while stationed in Georgia is back home on Friday. Law enforcement escorted Kyle Blackburn's body back to Claremore.

Friends of the family remember him with a smile.

"He was very sanguine and liked to be out there and talk and engage with people, he was just a great guy," Basil Baker, family friend said.

Blackburn died at Ft. Moore in Georgia. He was deployed twice to Iraq and then to Poland.

"That young man signed his name on the line for us, so this is the least we can do for him," Millie Moseley with Dav Auxiliary said.

Members of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and the Blue Star Mothers were part of the procession, a big public display of support for the Blackburn family.

Everyone from friends to neighbors, strangers and veterans all waiting, watching and honoring.

"That's our job, to show up and honor him and the family," Moseley said.

Blackburn's body was escorted by freedom riders, law enforcement and family down Route 66 through downtown Claremore.

A somber night for many, knowing this bright, enthusiastic 24-year-old is coming home for the last time.

His celebration of life will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Claremore at Destiny Life Church.