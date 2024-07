Millions of Americans suffer from sleeping disorders that can range from sleep apnea to insomnia, but knowing how to correctly treat them can help tone down the effects of the disorders.

By: News On 6

-

Millions of Americans suffer from sleeping disorders that can range from sleep apnea to insomnia, but but knowing how to correctly treat them can help tone down the effects of the disorders.

News on 6 anchor LeAnne Taylor shares what supplements are best for treating these disorders in Sunday's Medical Minute.