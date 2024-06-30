Century-Old Conservatory At Woodward Park Back Open In Tulsa Following Renovations

The conservatory at the Tulsa Garden Center in Woodward Park has finally reopened its doors.

“It is officially back open!” Kimberly Butts with the center said.

It's back open after a year following several renovations.

“The building looks brighter and whiter,” Butts said.

Kimberly Butts with the center says the restoration included an updated shade cover, replacing any wood rot and repolishing the fountain and statue. The building was originally built in 1924 and she says a century is going to take its toll.

“Over the last hundred years, it has certainly needed some upkeep,” she said.

A walk through Woodward Park is always on Yatika Fields’ agenda.

“I come maybe once a day with my dog Zoro here,” he said.

He says he can’t pick a favorite part of the park.

“The botanical gardens, the fountains and the conservatory…I love cactuses, so they have so many beautiful species in there of cactus,” Fields said.

He applauds the staff and the work they’ve done.

“I think they’ve done a great job, they put in a lot of effort to maintaining this park which is a beautiful aspect of Tulsa,” he said.

And Butts is excited to welcome back visitors to experience the building’s renewed beauty.

“That's what we try to do here at the park as a whole is just to renew and restore rather than replace,” she said.

The conservatory's summer hours are weekdays from 6:30 am -1:30 pm and 8:30 am -2:30 pm on the weekends.