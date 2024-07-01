Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks An Immigration Law Set To Go Into Effect July 1

A federal judge has put a temporary block on an illegal immigration law that was supposed to go into effect in Oklahoma on July 1.

By: News On 6

Lawmakers say the goal was to penalize people who are here illegally because they claim there is a crisis in our state, which they believe is linked to illegal marijuana grows.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office plans to appeal the court's decision. In a statement, Drummond said, the ruling is disappointing and he will not stop fighting for the right to protect Oklahoma's borders.

If an appeals court overturns the ruling, anyone who is in the United States illegally and is arrested in Oklahoma would be charged with a misdemeanor. If they were arrested a second time, it would be a felony.

In a statement, AG Drummond said:

“While today’s court ruling is disappointing, I will not stop fighting for Oklahoma and our right to protect our borders. The Biden Administration’s complete failure to enforce federal immigration laws made House Bill 4156 a necessity. We intend to appeal today’s decision and defend one of the most powerful tools we have to fight the criminal activity largely being fueled by illegal aliens in Oklahoma.”

Ryan Marsh, from Tulsa says he wants to Oklahoma to be safe but, believes if someone is in America illegally and isn't a criminal threat, they shouldn't have to leave.

"I'm all about securing the border, I'm all about knowing who comes in the United States, I'm all about keeping us all safe but if you're here and you're doing what you're supposed to be doing and you're taking care of your family and you're working hard, then you're here, that's it, end of conversation," Marsh said.

Some people off-camera told News on 6, if someone is here illegally, they need to follow the law and do their part to become citizens.



