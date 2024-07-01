Flamenco Tulsa Celebrates Flourishing Dance Style, Offers Classes For Kids And Adults

Flamenco Tulsa was founded in 2010 by Lexi and Dylan Allen to celebrate a dance that originated in Spain around the 15th century.

By: News On 6

Flamenco Tulsa was founded in 2010 by Lexi and Dylan Allen to celebrate a dance that originated in Spain around the 15th century as a moving, physical expression of oppression and hardship.

The dance style flourished culturally throughout the 18th and 19th centuries and is described as a visceral and emotional dance that tells stories of love, loss, joy, and pain.

Flamenco Tulsa drops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the classes, performances and events they offer to keep this historical dance alive in the world today.

They offer dance classes for children and adults. They will be starting a new semester of classes in August, and more information can be found on their website: https://www.flamencotulsa.com/ or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/flamencotulsa