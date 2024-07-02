OSU Running Back Ollie Gordon II Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Oklahoma State star running back Ollie Gordon II is out of jail after being arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of DUI.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 south of Oklahoma City after a trooper says Gordon was going 82 in a 65 and swerving through traffic.

A probable cause affidavit says the trooper who pulled Gordon over spotted a half-full bottle of vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila.

OHP says Gordon had a blood alcohol content of .11 and .10 when he was tested at jail.

Gordon, a sophomore, won the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back.

He considered entering the draft after last season but announced he was returning to Stillwater just before Christmas.

News On 6 has reached out to OSU for comment but has yet to hear back.