Firework Stands In Green Country Gearing Up For Independence Day

Firework stands across Green Country are gearing up for Independence Day on Thursday, including preparing for the busy week and dealing with the heat.

Volunteers have air-conditioned trailers and cold water. One of the advisors who oversees the firework stand says working in the heat builds character, which is just one of the missions of Antlers.

It's going to get busy later in the week for the Antlers Firework Stand off 101st and Oneta Road in Broken Arrow.

But in the meantime, it's hot, and for the 30 volunteers that means taking advantage of a perk for customers.

"Lots of free snow cones that's for sure," Kayliana Reyburn said.

Matthew Reyburn is one of the group's advisors and has five daughters with Antlers. He says the money they earn from the firework stand will be split for two causes.

"This is money to provide a lunch for the Broken Arrow school system to pay for kids overdue lunch accounts and cover meals if they don't have the funds," he said.

The second portion of the money will go towards sending kids a part of Antlers to New York City next Memorial Day.

"They're going to be a part of Memorial Day Parade, they're going to ride a firework truck with them, they're going to feed a bunch of veterans out there, we get to take them by the 9/11 museum, and we'll get to take them to the statue of liberty," said Reyburn.

Reyburn says it means a lot when people buy fireworks from the Antlers stand.

"The kids are raising money so they can, you know, provide lunches for kids, to go on expeditions to see the country build Americanism," said Reyburn.

Reyburn also says working the stand also teaches kids how to be leaders.

Reyburn says the busiest days will be July 3 and 4, and it's open until midnight on those days.

Reyburn said he's excited because it means all hands on deck, and the kids will have to work together even more. The Antlers Firework stand will be open through July 5.

Veterans and Elk members get a five percent discount.