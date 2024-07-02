New Retail Store In Kendall Whittier Neighborhood Features Designs From Around The World

Tuesday, July 2nd 2024, 8:27 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Kendall Whittier Neighborhood has a new addition to its up-and-coming eclectic neighborhood.

BY.Everyone originally opened up in the Oklahoma City Plaza district about six years ago. Over the weekend, a new location opened up near Admiral and Lewis in Tulsa.

The shop is unique as it features merchandise from designers around the world.

Business owner Elyjah Monk stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about why he chose to open his store in the Kendall Whittier Neighborhood.

CLICK HERE to see more from BY.Everyone.
