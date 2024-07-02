New Retail Store In Kendall Whittier Neighborhood Features Designs From Around The World

BY.Everyone originally opened up in the Oklahoma City Plaza district about six years ago. Over the weekend, a new location opened up near Admiral and Lewis in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

-

The Kendall Whittier Neighborhood has a new addition to its up-and-coming eclectic neighborhood.

The shop is unique as it features merchandise from designers around the world.

Business owner Elyjah Monk stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about why he chose to open his store in the Kendall Whittier Neighborhood.

