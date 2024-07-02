Outdoor Adventures With Tess: Lily's Passion For Fishing

Tess Maune loves sharing your outdoor pictures. If you have one you'd like to see featured here, you can send it to her on social media.

By: News On 6

Lily loves to fish! This is her with a big bass that she caught all on her own on the left, and her and her uncle with a perch she caught on the right.

She fishes with an open faced reel and does most of it all on her own, but she is working on taking the fish off the hook herself next.

Her grandma and grandpa are very proud, and wanted to share this picture.

