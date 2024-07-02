'This Gift Just Said Game On, We're In This Thing': TU Athletic Director Talks $30 Million Anonymous Donation

TU Athletic Director Rick Dickson announced on Tuesday that an anonymous donor has given a $30 million gift to the University of Tulsa's Athletics Endowment Fund on Tuesday. This is the largest donation in the history of the athletic program.

-

TU Athletic Director Rick Dickson announced on Tuesday that an anonymous donor has given a $30 million gift to the University of Tulsa's Athletics Endowment Fund on Tuesday. This generous donation serves as the cornerstone for the fund, which has an ambitious goal of endowing all athletic scholarships. The proceeds from the endowment will fund the cost of attendance for scholarship student-athletes in perpetuity.

The donors are former student-athletes and letterwinners themselves.

News On 6's Jeremie Poplin caught up with Dickson to get his thoughts on the gift, how it changes things for the TU athletic program, and how this will shape the future.



