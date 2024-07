Bike-sharing company This Machine says it's closing up shop in Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

By: News On 6

The group posted on social media that it wasn't able to find a sustainable solution to keep running and decided to end operations.

It launched the bike-sharing operation in 2017 and had over 200 bikes and 45 stations available for short-term renting.