By: News On 6

A family of three is safe after escaping their burning mobile home Wednesday morning in Catoosa.

Firefighters said they got a call about heavy flames coming from the mobile home around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Rollings Hills and Oak Grove Fire Departments helped Catoosa firefighters put the flames out.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.