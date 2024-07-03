Collinsville And Okmulgee Reschedule 4th Of July Firework Displays

Multiple cities in green country are rescheduling their firework displays due to potential storms Thursday night.

By: News On 6

Multiple cities in green country are rescheduling their firework displays due to potential storms Thursday night.

The City of Collinsville announced a new night for their fireworks display. The new show is at the Collinsville city park from 6 p.m. to 10 pm. Saturday July 13th.

The city said they will have have food vendors, a live DJ and interactive games for all ages.

Okmulgee is moving their event to Saturday July 6th.