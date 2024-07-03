Collinsville And Okmulgee Reschedule 4th Of July Firework Displays

Multiple cities in green country are rescheduling their firework displays due to potential storms Thursday night.

Wednesday, July 3rd 2024, 3:57 pm

By: News On 6


Multiple cities in green country are rescheduling their firework displays due to potential storms Thursday night.

The City of Collinsville announced a new night for their fireworks display. The new show is at the Collinsville city park from 6 p.m. to 10 pm. Saturday July 13th.

The city said they will have have food vendors, a live DJ and interactive games for all ages.

Okmulgee is moving their event to Saturday July 6th.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 3rd, 2024

July 4th, 2024

July 4th, 2024

July 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024

July 5th, 2024