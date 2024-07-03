Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Men Accused Of Possessing Stolen Cars, Guns

Tulsa Police arrested two men they say were caught with several guns and stolen vehicles.

Wednesday, July 3rd 2024, 4:28 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police arrested Eder Zamora-Hernandez and Guillermo Rodriguez as they were leaving an apartment complex in a stolen car.

Police say Rodriguez backed into an officer's vehicle before they both tried to leave the complex near 51st and Memorial.

Police recovered nine guns and thousands of dollars in stolen items from the apartment.

Officers also think both men stole two other vehicles in Edmond.

They both now face a long list of charges.
