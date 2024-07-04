Firework Laws To Know For Your Fourth Of July Weekend In The Metro Area

Food, fun, and fireworks are the main attractions during the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re planning to shoot off some fireworks, make sure you know the rules in your city.

You can prevent fines or even jail time in some cases by following the laws in your city.

What are the firework rules in the metro area?

Fireworks are prohibited in Tulsa.

People in Jenks need a permit to shoot off any fireworks, and fireworks are only allowed between noon and 11 p.m. on July 4.

No permit is required in Broken Arrow and fireworks are allowed July 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sapulpa Firework Permits are available at the City Clerk's office for $25. Permits are valid for July 4 and July 5. Fireworks in Sapulpa can be shot off between the hours of noon and midnight.

A permit is required for people in Sand Springs, and you can only shoot them off from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

Catoosa allows fireworks with permits between noon and 11 p.m.

Owasso does not allow shooting off fireworks. However, sparklers or stationary, noiseless fireworks are allowed.

Be sure to protect yourself and those around you! Only use fireworks in open areas and on noncombustible surfaces like pavement.