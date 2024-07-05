OHP: Drowning Victims At Appalachia Bay In Pawnee County Identified

An adult and a child drowned Thursday afternoon in Pawnee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP identified the individuals Thursday night.

The incident happened at the Appalachia Bay Recreation Area in Pawnee County on Thursday afternoon, July 4.

OHP confirmed that a 14-year-old boy from Tulsa was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Investigator.

OHP also stated that 39-year-old Nathanial A. Richardson was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner Investigator.

Authorities said that the child was swimming at Keystone Lake when he began to struggle. OHP said that Richardson entered the water to attempt to rescue the child. OHP confirmed that neither victim resurfaced.

Both victims were recovered in approximately 12 feet of water by Troop W and OHP Dive Team.