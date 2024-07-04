Authorities Search For Man Who Jumped From Boat At Grand Lake

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching Grand Lake for a man who jumped into the water from a boat and did not resurface.

By: News On 6

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching Grand Lake near the Patricia Island area, for a man who jumped into the water from a boat and did not resurface.

According to GRDA Police, witnesses in the area saw the man jump into the water to help a child who had fallen.

The incident occurred Thursday morning.

The effort is still ongoing and is expected to continue on Friday.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.