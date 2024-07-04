Historic Route 66 Drive-In Celebrates Independence Day With Fireworks And Hot Dog Eating Contest

The historic Tee Pee Drive-In Theater along Route 66 in Tulsa is hosting an Independence Day celebration with fireworks, a hot dog eating contest, and a movie screening. The event aims to bring the community together, featuring family-friendly activities and attractions.

The historic Tee Pee Drive-In Theater along Route 66 invited families to experience classic Americana on Thursday night with fireworks, hot dogs, and a movie.

News on 6’s Chinh Doan reported live from the Tee Pee Drive-In, which boasts more than 260 parking spots and offers the option to watch movies from lawn chairs with a sound system in place.

Thursday's festivities include the first-ever Route 66 hot dog eating competition, aiming to attract crowds from all around Oklahoma. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the hot dog eating contest starting at 7 p.m. The local actor known as "Indian Elvis" will host the contest, with the winner receiving a stay in a refurbished retro Spartan trailer and a Tee Pee Drive-In T-shirt.

Families can enjoy the concession stand and playground until 9 p.m. when a fireworks display will light up the sky. Following the fireworks, a short film by a local filmmaker will be shown, leading to an advanced screening of "Despicable Me 4."

Chuck Foxen with the Tee Pee Drive-In, emphasized the community aspect of the event. "The goal is to bring people together and support the community. We're seeing folks from Ada, Stillwater, and all around Oklahoma coming out for the old-school drive-in experience," said Fox. "We focus on family programming with an old-school playground, a rock wall, and spaces where kids can burn off energy before the movie starts."

Entry to the event is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Participation in the hot dog eating contest is $20 per person.