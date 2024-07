A four-year-old child is dead after a crash in Rogers County on Thursday, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP confirmed that the crash occurred east of Franklin Road, two miles west of Claremore.

OHP confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was not injured, and the child was deceased upon arrival.