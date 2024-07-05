Watch Now: The Folds Of Honor Freedomfest Fireworks Show, With Music!

Fireworks shows lit up the skies across Green Country last night as Oklahomans celebrated Independence Day. The Folds of Honor Freedomfest fireworks show was earlier than planned due to rain, so News on 6 aired the show at 9:30 p.m., pairing the dazzling display with the synchronized music.

By: News On 6

Families and residents gathered in large numbers along the Arkansas River to witness a spectacular Independence Day fireworks display. Despite the unexpected early start due to weather concerns, attendees were delighted to experience the show before any potential rain.

Organizers received praise for the event's setup, which included ample porta-potties and dedicated pods for parents to change diapers or nurse babies, ensuring a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the evening festivities. The event attracted a diverse crowd who enjoyed amenities like food trucks, bounce houses, and face painting, creating a festive environment for many celebrating the Fourth of July in Tulsa.

For families like Geannie Gordineer's from Tulsa, who arrived early to enjoy the day-long activities, the event provided a perfect opportunity to gather and create lasting memories. "It's something to do every year with the family and we get out here every fourth and spend time with family," Gordineer said.