Man Drowns In Pool At Vacant Tulsa Home

The owners of the home said the house is on sale and was vacant at the time of the drowning, police said.

Friday, July 5th 2024, 10:10 am

By: News On 6, MaKayla Glenn


TULSA, Okla. -

A 43-year-old man died after drowning Friday in a pool at a home near 71st and Sheridan, Tulsa Police said.

The owners of the home said the house is on sale and was vacant at the time of the drowning, police said.

The man who died lives nearby and knew the house was empty, police said. The victim and several of his friends went into the backyard and had a pool party, according to officers.

At some point, the victim went under the water and the others present realized that he was unconscious, officers said. They pulled him out of the water, began life-saving measures and called 911, police said.

EMSA and Tulsa Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene. He has not been identified by police at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
