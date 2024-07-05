Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Makes Its Way Through Tulsa Metro

One of America's most iconic hot dogs on wheels has made its way to Tulsa for the weekend. News On 6's Jayden Brannon was live to show us a little more about what you can do when you visit the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

By: News On 6

-

America's famous Hotdog on Wheels was in Tulsa for the weekend. It made several stops around town to promote some of Oscar Mayer's new products.

It's not every day someone gets to see a hot dog on wheels, but luckily for Tulsans, they caught the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in town during the Fourth of July weekend.

The 27-foot vehicle, or 60 hot dog lengths long, was one car that was hard for people to miss, "when I got the chance to come see it, I said well I'm going to do it," said Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Enthusiast, Bill Clause.

For Clause, seeing the icon had been a long time coming. "Never got a chance to see it before, so took advantage of it today and I'm glad I did. Won some free bacon, got some pictures with the Wienermobile so it was a great experience, I enjoyed it."

He wasn't the only one who took in the Wienermobile in all of its glory. "I thought it was really cool," said Hunter Taylor.

Taylor saw the traveling hot dog for the first time too, "yeah, but I was wondering where the top bun was."

Not only could people snap a photo with the larger-than-life hot dog, "say cheesy weenie," said the vehicles hotdoggers, but they also get to test their luck for the chance to win some new Oscar Mayer products. "The game is a dice game. It has an Oscar Mayer logo on one side of the die. If you roll the die on the Oscar Mayer logo you win a coupon for a free pack of center cut bacon," said hotdogger Connor Wolff, a.k.a "Captain Glizzy."

Those who stopped by also got to take home one of the most coveted pieces of Oscar Mayer memorabilia there is. "Gotta get a wiener whistle when you come by. You can only get it when you see the Wienermobile in person from a hotdogger like myself for my co-pilot Aioli Akira over here," Captain Glizzy said.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making stops at several Reasor's locations around town:

Reasor's Store Visits

When: Friday, July 5th from 10 am-1 pm

Where: Reasor's at 1100 East Kenosha Street, Broken Arrow





When: Friday, July 5th from 2 pm-5 pm

Where: Reasor's at 3915 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa





When: Saturday, July 6th 10 am-1 pm

Where: Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St, Tulsa





When: Sunday, July 7th from 10 am-1 pm

Where: Reasor's at 11116 South Memorial Drive, Bixby





When: Sunday, July 7th from 2 pm-5 pm

Where: Reasor's at 446 S Elm St, Jenks



