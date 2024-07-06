Report: Justin Wrobleski Set To Make His MLB Debut With The Los Angeles Dodgers On Sunday

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy made 15 starts this season with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

By: Scott Pfeil

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic and Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register are reporting that the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to call up former Oklahoma State Cowboy Justin Wrobleski from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start the series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday.

Wrobleski had 15 starts this season between Triple-A OKC and Double-A Tulsa, and had a 3.23 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks in 78 innings.

He will be the 29th different pitcher used by the Dodgers in 2024, and their 12th starting pitcher.



