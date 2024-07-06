Siegfried Kite Festival Takes Flight At Chandler Park

Tulsa Regional Stem Alliance put on a kite festival Saturday to help student learn in the summer.

It may be summertime, but that doesn’t mean the learning stops.

Michael is going into kindergarten, and even though the school year is more than a month away, he’s getting ahead on his studies.

“I’m excited to see it fly,” Michael said.

He and his brother Mason are putting their brains to the test by making kites.

“We get to put the 'E' in STEM today, we get to be kite engineers,” said Kim Watson, the activities coordinator with Chandler Park. She says they always try to reach their audience through STEM: Science, technology, engineering and math.

“Education really is the name of our game,” Watson said.

She says that's why the park partners with the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance for events like the Siegfried Kite Festival.

“This is a time where you can really explore in our education, we can dabble in all different areas of STEM that we didn’t even know we were passionate about,” said Emily Mortimer with the TRSA.

Michael says he already knows what he wants to be when he’s older.

“A scientist because I get to make stuff," he said.

For the sibling, their future is whatever they make of it.

Finally, after lots of hard work, the wind caught the masterpieces, allowing both their kites and creativity to soar.

The next kite festival will be Friday August 2 at O’Brien Park.