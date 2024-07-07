Man, Woman Killed In Okfuskee County Crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Okfuskee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News On 6

OHP says the crash happened Saturday morning four and a half miles south of Henryetta in Okfuskee County.

Authorities say 67-year-old Micheal Lang was heading north on Highway 124 when he crossed the centerline.

According to OHP, Lang hit a car going south and both cars left the road.

The other driver was 35-year-old Kylie Puckett.

Both Lang and Puckett both died at the scene.

The two passengers in Lang’s car were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.