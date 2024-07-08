TSA Expects High Number of Travelers As People Head Home From Holiday Weekend

According to the Transportation Security Administration, Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest days for travel.

-

TSA says more than 3 million people are expected to be screened at airports across the country Sunday as they head home from holiday weekend travel.

TSA says Sunday is the peak travel day of this holiday weekend, but crowds were pretty low, and lines weren't too long at Tulsa International Airport.

The busy travel period started Wednesday, July 3, and will end Monday, with more than 16.2 million people being screened during that time.

TSA says that's about a 5.5 percent increase compared to Independence Day travel last year.

Tulsa Regional Chamber President Mike Neal was traveling home from a vacation in North Carolina.

He says he travels for work quite often, so he's used to delays and travel issues, but this weekend was a breeze.

“This holiday weekend has been a piece of cake, it’s been really easy, everything has been on time, everybody has been nice, everybody has been gracious to one another, so it’s been a pleasure traveling this weekend," he said.

The tropical storm is impacting departing flights to Houston.

Three flights have been canceled so far, and if you have a flight there on Monday, check with your airline.