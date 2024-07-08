Fort Gibson Veteran Receives Diploma At 50th Class Reunion

Terry Taylor was given a high school diploma recently during the 50th class reunion for Fort Gibson graduates.

By: News On 6

A veteran from Fort Gibson finally has his high school diploma, about five decades later.

Terry Taylor was supposed to graduate in 1974, but he joined the military and couldn't get his diploma.

He was also given a special coin along with the other veterans to thank them for their service.

Terry joined the Navy after 10th grade, and after his service he went to college and got his welding degree.

His classmates were honored to celebrate him!