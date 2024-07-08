Leslie O'Neal To Be Inducted Into The Cowboy Football Ring Of Honor

The ceremony will take place on September 7th when OSU hosts Arkansas.

By: Scott Pfeil

Oklahoma State announced on Monday that former defensive end Leslie O'Neal will be added to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor this upcoming season. The ceremony will take place on September 7 when OSU hosts Arkansas at Boone Pickens Stadium.

O'Neal is a two-time All-American and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020. He was also named Big Eight defensive player of the year in 1984 and earned All-Big Eight honors in his final three seasons in Stillwater.

He is still OSU's career leader in sacks with 34.0. He also registered 16 sacks for 118 yards lost in 1984, both records that still stand.

The San Diego Chargers selected him in the first round of the 1986 draft, and he played for the Chargers, Rams and Chiefs before retiring after the 1999 season. He finished his NFL career with 136 sacks and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

O'Neal joins Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders, Bob Fenimore and Terry Miller as members of the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.



