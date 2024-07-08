Man Accused Of Several Armed Robberies In Tulsa Arrested

A man accused of robbing several people, including a family, at gunpoint is in custody, police say.

Tulsa Police said the first victim was getting mail at her apartment when Gaywone Blades pulled a gun on her and took her wallet.

Police said he hit another woman in the head with the gun and stole her cell phone.

Investigators said Blades held another man's family at gunpoint, hit the victim with the gun and stole their money.

Police said Blades tried to rob another woman but she refused to hand anything over, so Blades hit her and ran away.

TPDP said Blades was recently released from federal prison for conspiracy to murder a witness.

