Oasis Animal Adventures In Disney, Oklahoma Offering Animal Therapy Services

Linda Goldner was inspired to open Oasis Animal Adventures in Disney, Oklahoma. She stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the animal therapy being offered to the community.

Tuesday, July 9th 2024, 7:50 am

By: News On 6


DISNEY, Okla. -

When Linda Goldner isn’t producing her season of an outdoor theater Picture in Scripture in Disney, Oklahoma, she is working on Oasis Animal Adventures.

Linda said she was inspired to open the organization when she was thinking of ways to keep busy during the off-season of her theater company.

Oasis Animal AdventuresImage Provided By: Oasis Animal Adventures

Oasis Animal Adventures features over 70 animals. She even offers animal therapy to the community.

Linda dropped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch with her Lemur, Harry.

Website: https://www.oasisanimals.com/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OasisAnimalAdventures
